Blackmon works out for Lakers, will try to impress Pacers Saturday

LOS ANGELES (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Indiana University graduate James Blackmon Jr. worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday ahead of next Thursday’s NBA Draft.

Blackmon, who left I.U. after his junior season, will now head back to the Hoosier State. He’s one of six players scheduled to work out for the Indiana Pacers tomorrow.

Other working out for the Pacers are: Jamel Artis (Pitt); Nate Britt (North Carolina); John Collins (Wake Forest); Billy Garrett (DePaul); and Harry Giles (Duke).

Blackmon led I.U. with 17.0 points per game last season to go with 4.8 rebounds.