Wallenda hangs by teeth from helicopter over Niagara Falls

Trapeze-artist Erendira Wallenda smiles as she and her daredevil husband Nik Wallenda describe Erendira's plans to perform an acrobatic routine while suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls, at a news conference Wed., June 14, 2017 at the Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. The stunt is planned for Thursday, June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of Niagara Falls into Canada. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda has successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Erendira Wallenda was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet above the water Thursday. After performing a few acrobatic maneuvers, she briefly hung twice by her teeth with the use of a tethered mouth guard in between hanging upside-down by her toes for a few seconds.

The Wallendas say the stunt broke a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The 36-year-old mother of three spent about eight minutes of the 10-minute stunt hovering over the falls.

Thursday’s performance came on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

 

