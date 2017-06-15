Trump sits by wounded Scalise’s bedside

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sat by Rep. Steve Scalise’s bedside and spoke with the House Majority Whip’s family during a visit Wednesday evening to the hospital where Scalise remains in critical condition.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer describes the scene in the intensive care unit as “emotional.”

Spicer says the president was also briefed by Scalise’s medical team and spoke with Capitol Police officer Crystal Griner, who was shot in the ankle during the attack on a Republican Congressional baseball practice.

The president and first lady Melania Trump spent about half an hour at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Trump also met with other Capitol police officers who have gathered at the hospital and thanked them for their service.

The president was accompanied by White House doctor Ronny Jackson.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.