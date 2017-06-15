Trump picks ambassadors to Canada, Costa Rica

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has made his picks for U.S. ambassador to Canada and Costa Rica.

Trump intends to nominate Kelly Knight Craft of Kentucky to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Canada.

The prominent Republican donor and fundraiser previously served as a U.S. delegate to the United Nations.

Trump will also nominate former Republican National Committee co-chair Sharon Day to serve as U.S. ambassador to Costa Rica.

She is a longtime Republican party operative and political commentator.

Both positions will require Senate confirmation.

