Sheriff: Tip leads officers to man and meth

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) A Mercer County man was arrested Thursday after a tip led police to him and they found a stash of meth.

Just after 9 a.m. Thursday, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department received a tip about a man who possibly had drugs. Deputies from the sheriff’s department and a patrolman from the Celina Police Department went to the 7000 block of Havemann Road and found 35-year-old Michael James Wilson Jr. of Celina.

Deputies checked Wilson and reportedly found more than 5 grams of Methamphetamines.

Wilson was arrested on a felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was taken to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Sheriff Jeff Grey said his office was grateful for tips from citizens, and urged them to continue to help law enforcement.

“Tips have increased as of late and so have our arrests,” said Grey.