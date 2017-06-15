SCAN duck race set for Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thousands of plastic ducks will take to the St. Joseph River on Saturday in an effort to stop child abuse and neglect.

The 29th annual duck race to benefit SCAN will be held Saturday Johnny Appleseed Park and at Fort Wayne Turners. Some 19,000 plastic ducks will be dumped into the river for the race, officials said.

The event is set to kick off at 7 p.m. There will be a kids’ zone with free carnival games, bounce house, face painting and more, as well as live music from Unlikely Alibi, food trucks, a beer garden and a fireworks show. The duck race will begin at 8 p.m.

The Quackers Riverway 5K run/walk will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The top 25 ducks will receive prizes, with the top duck winning $5,000 with a chance cash prize of $1 million.

You can sponsor a duck for $5, or increase your chance of winning by purchasing a “duck deal” – 1 for $5, 5 for $20, 13 for $50, 25 for $90, 50 for $160, or 100 for $300. Ducks can be purchased in person at SCAN at 500 W. Main St. until 4 p.m. Friday, or at the event.

All proceeds from the event will go to support SCAN’s mission to provide life-changing services to protect children, prepare parents, strengthen families, and educate the community to Stop Child Abuse and Neglect.