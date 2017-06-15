Police: Driver arrested after hitting bicyclist, driving off

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A woman was arrested early Thursday after police said she struck a bicyclist and drove off.

Police and medics were called just after 7 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Main and Ewing streets in downtown Fort Wayne. When an officer arrived, he found a bicyclist up and walking but bleeding from his legs, according to a report. He also said he was about to pass out, the report said.

As police were tending to the bicyclist, two Indiana State Police troopers reported they were chasing a Chevrolet Blazer along Ewing Street and throughout downtown until it pulled over at Superior and Harrison streets. The driver – later identified as Stacey Cook – was taken into custody, the report said.

Witnesses told police they were stopped at the intersection when the Blazer pulled into the intersection and stopped as it waited to turn north onto Ewing Street from eastbound Main Street. Once the light turned yellow, witnesses said the Blazer turned and struck the bicyclist, who was crossing westbound on Main Street in the bike lane, the report said.

Cook told police she drove away from the crash because “after she hit the man he started cursing at her so she was afraid” and did not want to be there alone, the report said.

The bicyclist’s bike was heavily damaged and bent, the report said. He was not identified and it’s not clear if he was hospitalized.