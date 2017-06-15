Photo contest opens as Cummins donates bikes for prizes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Cummins Sales and Service, a division of Cummins Inc., donated 20 bicycles to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, which will be used as a give-away for contest winners.

Cummins made the donation on Thursday at its 3415 Coliseum Blvd. West facility. The bicycles will be awarded to winners of the “FWFD Photo Fun in the Fort” contest.

To enter the contest, take a photo of something fun to do in Fort Wayne, and email it to fwfdfuninthefort@cityoffortwayne.org. In the body of the email, include only your name, age, email address, and phone number.

Photos must be submitted between now and June 26 at noon.

Winning photos will be selected by Fire Chief Eric Lahey and Police Chief Steve Reed. Winners will be notified via email and text on June 27, and bicycles can be picked up between noon and 6 p.m. on June 29 at the west balcony of the Rousseau Building at One East Main.

The bicycles were assembled by Cummins employees.