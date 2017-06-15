Indiana girl who died after tick bite had spotted fever

Related Coverage More ticks this year mean more caution needed

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — The mother of a 2-year-old central Indiana girl who died after being bitten by a tick during a camping trip says lab tests confirmed she was infected with Rocky Mountain spotted fever.

Kenley Ratliff of Plainfield died June 4 at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Her mother, Kayla Conn, says lab tests showed her daughter tested positive for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne bacterial infection that can be deadly if not promptly treated.

Conn tells WTHR-TV she’d never heard of the illness. She’s urging others to be aware of the dangers of tick-borne diseases.

Kenley fell ill after returning from a camping trip during which a tick bit her. A doctor says she was in the advanced stages of the illness within days of arriving at Riley Hospital.

