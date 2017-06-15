Greene Jr. homers again, but TinCaps fall in final road game before MWL All-Star break

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The TinCaps jumped out to an early lead but lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians), 7-3, on Thursday night at Classic Park.

Fort Wayne (24-43) broke a scoreless game in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, first baseman Brad Zunica singled. Two batters later, right fielder Jack Suwinski walked to put runners on first and second base with two outs. Catcher Marcus Greene Jr. followed with a three-run home run to left field to put the TinCaps up, 3-0. The homer is Greene Jr.’s fifth of the season and his fourth home run in his last five games played.

Lake County (25-41) responded in the bottom of the seventh. Gavin Collins led off with a double. On an Emmanuel Tapia groundout, Collins moved to third base. Two batters later, with two outs, Jose Medina homered to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 3-2.

The Captains took the lead in the eighth. With one out and a runner on second, Miguel Eladio singled to score the run and tie the game, 3-3. Three batters later, with the bases loaded, Tapia cleared the bases with a double to give Lake County a 6-3 lead. Kevin Bradley followed with a single to score Tapia and make it 7-3.

TinCaps starting pitcher Ronald Bolaños was stellar through six 2/3 innings, minus the one at-bat to Medina. Bolaños allowed two runs, four hits, and struck out five batters. Reliever Blake Rogers (L) got the final out of the seventh inning but ran into trouble in the eighth.

Lake County reliever Justin Garza was charged with one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched.

The TinCaps left 10 runners on base as they went 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

