Fort Wayne police add 26 new officers with recruit graduation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department graduated its 62nd Basic Recruit Class on Thursday.

The class, made up of 25 men and 1 woman, completed 21 weeks of work in the department’s academy, training on a core curriculum of Criminal Law, Traffic Law, Firearms Training, Defensive Tactics, Physical Conditioning, Emergency Vehicle Operation, First Responder First Aid, Crisis Intervention Team certification and Geo-Fort Wayne work.

The new officers will push the Fort Wayne Police Department’s force to 457 officers.

Mayor Tom Henry said the new class will enhance the city’s commitment to public safety.

“The City of Fort Wayne is committed to providing the best public safety services possible,” said Henry. “Our new officers are dedicated individuals who’ve been called to make a lasting and meaningful difference in our community. We’re fortunate to be able to add additional personnel to the Fort Wayne Police Department to serve and protect residents, neighborhoods and businesses.”

Added Police Chief Steve Reed: “I want to be the first to congratulate our new officers of the 62nd recruit class. I know these officers will serve their community honorably, keeping neighborhoods safe and making sure that our department continues to be a model for others across the country.”