DeKalb’s Leigha Brown ready to suit up for Huskers

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb senior-to-be Leigha Brown may be in a class all her own next girls basketball season.

As a junior, she averaged 22.9 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Barons. The 10.8 boards per game set a new school record and she’s the only girls in DeKalb history to ever average 20 points and 10 rebound a game in a season. After averaging over 17 points a sophomore and almost 14 a night as a freshman, Brown enters her senior season with 1,238 points already in the books.

That success resulted in Brown being named to the Indiana Junior All-Star north team that competed against the Indiana Senior All-Stars last week.

It also resulted in college coaches taking notice – specifically the staff at the University of Nebraska, as Brown verbally committed to the Huskers last month.

A six-foot-one forward who can play either inside or outside, Brown also received scholarship offers from Xavier, Belmont, IUPUI, Western Michigan, American University, Indiana State, Georgia Southern, Grand Valley State & the University of Indianapolis among others.