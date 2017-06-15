Colts place running back Christine Michael on injured reserve

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent running back Troymaine Pope and placed running back Christine Michael on the Injured Reserve list.

Pope, 5-8, 205 pounds, has appeared in four career NFL games and registered 12 carries for 44 yards (3.7 avg.) in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016) and New York Jets (2016). He has also caught one pass for five yards. Pope originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on August 6, 2016 out of Jacksonville State.

As a rookie in 2016, Pope participated in Seattle’s offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 3. He was claimed by the Jets off waivers the next day and spent the first eight weeks of the season with New York. Pope appeared in one game with the Jets and had one carry for one yard. He was waived by the Jets on November 1 and was signed to Seattle’s practice squad three days later. Pope was signed to the Seahawks’ active roster on November 16 and had 11 carries for 43 yards in three games for Seattle. He also caught one pass for five yards. Pope re-signed with Seattle on April 18, 2017 before being waived on May 31.

Michael, 5-10, 220 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 1, 2017. He has played in 37 career NFL games (nine starts) in his time with the Green Bay Packers (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2013-16) and Dallas Cowboys (2015). Michael has carried the ball 254 times for 1,080 yards (4.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 26 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown.