“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps all-star Logan Allen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – TinCaps ace Logan Allen has a lot to talk about.

The lefty, who recently was named to the Midwest League All-Star team, climbed into WANE’s “Carpool Conversations” segment this week to talk baseball, his brothers, and barbecue.

He’ll also swing down Cheerwine – native to his home state of North Carolina – and tell you about the time he met President Barack Obama.

Allen is currently 4-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.

Check out the video to learn more about Logan!