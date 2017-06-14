Trump pleased with Sessions testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took about 24 hours, but the White House has knocked down speculation that President Donald Trump considered firing special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The president’s personal friend, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said late Monday that Trump was considering terminating Mueller. The claim went undisputed until Tuesday night when White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that Trump “has no intention” of firing Mueller, even though she maintained that “the president has the right to.”

A person close to Trump’s legal team said earlier Tuesday that there have been no discussions about firing Mueller with the legal team. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Huckabee — on a trip with Trump, also told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president thought Attorney General Jeff Sessions “did a very good job” in testimony before Congress on Tuesday. She says Trump thought Sessions was especially “strong” on denying any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

