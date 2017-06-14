State trooper witnesses fatal motorcycle crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Trooper witnessed a fatal motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon on State Road 15 in Kosciusko County.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the trooper was driving south on State Road 15 behind two vehicles that were slowing down for traffic in a construction zone just after 4:00 p.m. when a car turned into a driveway directly in front of a motorcycle heading north. The motorcycle hit the side of the car, throwing the driver.

The trooper immediately contacted emergency crews and then began to administer medical aid to the motorcyclist. Paramedics arrived a short time later and the driver, identified as Alton Stump, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

A standard blood draw was given to both drivers of the vehicles as part of the investigation. Initial indications are that drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The Indiana State Police was assisted in the crash investigation by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s department, Kosciusko County Fire, and Ambulance services.