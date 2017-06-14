Reports: Congressman, others shot at baseball field in Alexandria, VA

ALEXANDRIA, Virg. (WANE) – A U.S. Congressman is among several people shot in Alexandria, Virginia, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at a congressional baseball field.

CBS News reported House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) is among the injured. WUSA-TV, a CBS affiliate in Washington, D.C., reported two Capitol Hill police officers and the suspected gunman were also injured.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-3rd) is safe, according to his press aide Anna Swick.

This is a breaking news story.