Refurbished stained glass raised in courthouse dome

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The dome of the Allen County Courthouse is shining with refurbished stained glass panels.
A crew from Femenella and Associates on Wednesday raised the refurbished panels to the dome high above the courthouse rotunda. Femenella was contracted by the county to repair and restore the stained glass of the dome.
In January, the county announced plans to clean, restore and reinforce the stained glass in the dome alongside a project to repair water damaged murals in the rotunda dome of the courthouse. The area sustained water damage from a leak in the courthouse attic. Water damage to the building’s pendentive arches was found during a photo shoot inside the courthouse, officials said.
The refurbishing of the stained glass panels took some four months.