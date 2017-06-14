Northrop senior Garrett Schoenle picked by Reds in 30th round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop lefty Garrett Schoenle has a win-win decision to make – either head to the University of Cincinnati to pitch for the Bearcats or sign with Reds and begin his professional career.

That’s because the Bruins standout was drafted by the Reds in the 30th round of the MLB Draft, 887th overall

The2016-17 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year, the six-foot-four Schoenle posted a 4-0 record on the mound with a 0.75 ERA through 24 games, recording 60 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.

Ranked as the state’s No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2017 by Prep Baseball Report, he was batting .456 with two home runs, 17 RBI and an .824 slugging percentage entering the postseason.

In November Schoenle signed with Cincinnati, picking the Bearcats over Indiana and Purdue. However, Ty Neal – who recruited Schoenle – stepped down as Cincinnati’s baseball coach last month. Former Xavier coach Scott Googins has been hired to take over the program.