Minimum-security prison in Indianapolis to close this summer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a minimum-security prison that’s operated in Indianapolis for nearly 150 years will close its doors this summer.

The state Department of Correction announced Wednesday that the Indianapolis Re-Entry Educational Facility is expected to close on or before July 31. The complex on Indianapolis’ near east side has a 420-bed capacity, but currently holds about 180 inmates who will be moved to three other state prisons.

The 144-year-old prison had previously operated as the Indiana Women’s Prison. It currently employs 107 staffers, who will be offered employment other DOC facilities in central Indiana.

DOC Commissioner Robert Carter says the closure will reduce the costs of Indiana’s prison operations and allow other lower-level prisons to operate closer to their optimal operating level.

