Mail theft investigation leads to arrest of Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman faces federal charges for allegedly stealing delivered mail and mail waiting be be picked up from boxes in the 46845 zip code which covers an area in northern Fort Wayne and Allen County.

Erin Clowser, 34, of Fort Wayne has been charged with theft of U.S. Mail, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft according to a news release from Ryan Holmes with the Department of Justice, Northern District of Indiana.

The investigation began in November of 2016 when the United States Postal Inspection Service began receiving complaints about mail being taken in the 46845 zip code. It was determined that Clowser allegedly cashed checks taken from mailboxes and she also allegedly used a debit card to make unauthorized purchases and ATM withdrawals totaling $50,000.

Any individuals or businesses located within the 46845 zip code that suspect that their mail may have stolen between November 2016 and April 2017 are urged to report such information to the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or the FBI at 317-595-4000.

According to Holmes, the investigation was a joint effort by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Task Force, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police. This case is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey R. Speith.