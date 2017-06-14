Historic grain and feed mill burns in rural Allen Co.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A historic grain elevator and feed mill was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called around 4:45 a.m. to State Line Road and Hoagland Road in the unincorporated town of Dixon.

Fire officials told NewsChannel 15 the building was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Firefighters took a defensive position around the building and sprayed water to protect a nearby home.

By 6 a.m., most of the building had collapsed.

Fire officials said emergency dispatchers were told a vehicle with juveniles was seen leaving the area at the time the fire was noticed. It’s unclear if the car or people in the car had anything to do with the fire.

Multiple fire departments from Allen County and Paulding County, Ohio responded to the fire to help with water delivery and manpower.

The building is believed to have been built in the early 1900’s. It’s been privately owned for most of its existence, but has been abandoned for several years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.