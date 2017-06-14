Greene, Suwinski, Oña homer in 7-5 loss at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio – For the fourth time in five games, the TinCaps hit three home runs. But that wasn’t enough on Wednesday afternoon in a 7-5 loss to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) at Classic Park.

Fort Wayne (24-42) designated hitter Marcus Greene Jr. started the scoring, and the homering, with an opposite-field solo shot in the second. For Greene, it was his third home run in his last four games after he had hit one in his first 40.

Lake County (24-41) tied the game in the bottom of the second, only for the visitors to retake the lead with a pair of homers in the third. Right fielder Jorge Oña belted an oppo, two-run shot that made it 3-1. Later in the inning, center fielder Jack Suwinski vaulted a solo blast to right to extend the lead to 4-1. The TinCaps had hit three home runs in a game only once through their first 61 games.

After an error opened the door in the home third, the Captains tied it up again, 4-4, with a two-out three-run homer by catcher Gavin Collins.

Again Fort Wayne pushed in front in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Jim McDade, making his first start as a pro, threw six quality innings for the TinCaps, as he allowed only one earned run in six innings. The right-hander struck out three and didn’t walk a batter. Of his 71 pitches, 52 were strikes.

In the seventh, though, Lake County put up three runs against Will Headean (L).

Ryan Colegate threw three innings of one-run ball in relief for the Captains. Dalbert Siri (S) flirted with danger in the ninth by putting the tying runs on base with a pair of walks, but nevertheless closed it out with three strikeouts in the ninth.

Next Game

Thursday, June 14 @ Lake County (7 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Ronald Bolaños (5.21)

– Captains Probable Starter: LH Brady Aiken (4.11)

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM, TinCapsRadio.com, TuneIn