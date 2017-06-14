Fort Wayne’s Colin Brockouse drafted by Blue Jays in 24th round

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop graduate and Ball State junior Colin Brockhouse has a decision to make – sign with the Toronto Blue Jays or return to Muncie for his senior season.

Brockhouse was drafted by Toronto in the 24th round – 729th overall – on Wednesday.

The six-foot-three righty was 3-2 with a 3.98 ERA in 40.2 innings. He struck out 40 batters but made just 10 appearances – including 8 starts – due to some soreness in the middle of the season.

It is a decision he’s faced before. Last year as a draft-eligible sophomore Brockhouse was selected by the Pirates in the 37th round but opted not to sign and returned to Ball State.