Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing bank in Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, IL (WANE) A Fort Wayne man has been arrested in Illinois for the robbery of a PNC Bank branch on Tuesday.

Zachary Finchum, 31, was taken into custody after he was pulled over on I-74 by Illinois State Police after they had received a description of him and the vehicle he was driving according to a press release from the Bloomington, Illinois Police Department.

Finchum allegedly entered the bank unarmed just before 11:30 a.m. and demanded money from an employee. He then left the area on foot. A picture from surveillance cameras and a description of his vehicle were then given to area law enforcement agencies.