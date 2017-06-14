Fort Wayne detective arrested for drunk driving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne Police detective has been placed on paid leave after being arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Det. Stacey Jenkins was arrested early Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to at Least .08 but Less than .15, court records show.

Jenkins was to be formally arraigned Wednesday morning but the hearing was continued until June 21. His driving privileges were ordered suspended in the meantime and he was released on his own recognizance, according to court records.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed said later Wednesday that Jenkins was placed on paid administrative leave until the city’s Board of Public Safety meets to determine the next course of action.