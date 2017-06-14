Court approves Marsh deals to sell 26 grocery stores

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A Marsh Supermarkets spokesman says a court is allowing the sale of 26 of its remaining stores to two Ohio-based grocery chains.

Spokesman Tom Mulligan says a Delaware bankruptcy court on Wednesday conditionally approved the sale of 11 stores to Kroger Co. subsidiary Topvalco Inc. for $16 million and 15 stores to Findlay, Ohio-based Fresh Encounter parent Generative Growth LLC for about $8 million.

Marsh said in a court filing Tuesday that Topvalco agreed to buy three stores in Bloomington; two each in Indianapolis, Muncie and Zionsville, and single stores in Fishers and Greenwood.

It said Generative Growth agreed to buy two Indianapolis stores; other Indiana stores in Columbus, Elwood, Greensburg, Hartford City, Marion, New Palestine, Pendleton, Richmond and Tipton; and Ohio stores in Eaton, Middletown, Troy, and Van Wert.

