Congressional Democrats sue Trump over foreign payments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic lawmakers are suing President Donald Trump over foreign money flowing into his global business empire.

Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution. The lawmakers argue they have standing to sue because the clause says only Congress may approve foreign gifts and payments.

Their suit — the third of its kind — says the full scope of foreign payments to the Trump Organization cannot be known because the president has not made public his tax returns.

Earlier this week two Democratic attorneys generals filed a similar claim.

Trump and the Justice Department have called these lawsuits baseless. They argue the clause isn’t intended to prevent normal business such as hotel payments and real estate transactions.

