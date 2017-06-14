Bishop Dwenger 10th, Homestead 11th, Carroll 15th at state

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger led the local teams by finishing tenth at state while no local golfer cracked the top 25 individually.

Dwenger finished +47 after the second and final round of the state tournament at Prairie View Golf Course in Carmel. Homestead was just a stroke behind while Carroll was +82.

Center Grove won the team title at -3, 13 stroke ahead of second place Carmel.

Individually. Noah Gillard of Center Grove won the state title at -6.

Homestead’s Austin Render, Canterbury’s Michael Brothers, and Dwenger’s Luke Miller tied for 27th at +8 to lead the locals.

Full results are posted here.