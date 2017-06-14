20th Annual BBQ Ribfest starts Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 20th Annual BBQ Ribfest gets underway Thursday at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event features some of the country’s best barbecue and will attract 40,000 people over four days.

Ribmasters scheduled to appear include local favorites Timmy’s and ACME. Others include Carolina Rib King, Big Boned BBQ, Texas Pit Barbecue, Desperado’s BBQ, Low N Slow, Pigfoot, and Jack on the Bone.

Along side mouthwatering BBQ will be brews and blues. Musical acts scheduled to appear include: THe Sims Porject, The Wailhounds, Sweetwater All-Stars, Rain Kings, Nicholas David from the TB show The Voice, JR Clark and the All Star Blues Mob, Heady Times, Lee Lewis All-Stars and Blues Jam, The Boggy Branch Band, The Jeremiah Johnson Band, The Old Crown Brass Band, and Black Kat Moan.

Coolers and carry-in beverages are not permitted in the concert area. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Friday is the always popular celebrity judging for best BBQ.