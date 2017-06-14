11-year-old Indiana boy dies when ATV ejects, flips onto him

FRANCISCO, Ind. (AP) — Officials say an 11-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in southwestern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said late Tuesday that the Gibson County boy was driving the ATV in a field when the vehicle rolled over and ejected him. Authorities say the ATV landed on top of the boy, pinning him to the ground. The boy was taken to nearby Gibson General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the boy. They say no helmets and restraints were used.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.