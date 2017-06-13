UPS plans new $260M package processing facility in Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Delivery giant UPS plans a new $260 million package processing facility in central Indiana that’s expected to bring new jobs to the area.

United Parcel Service Inc. announced Tuesday that the facility would be in Plainfield, which is located west of Indianapolis.

The Atlanta company says that the project and improvements at several existing facilities will prompt it to add more than 575 new full-time equivalent positions over the next five years. UPS says the new facility also will allow it to increase flexibility for routing packages.

A portion of the 893,000-square-foot hub will open this fall for trailer processing with a delivery operation scheduled to open before the end of the year.

UPS says the Plainfield facility build-out will be completed in late 2019.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.