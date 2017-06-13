Trial begins for Indiana man accused of killing veteran

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The trial has begun for a northern Indiana man accused of beating an Afghanistan war veteran to death.

The South Bend Tribune reports that jury selection began Monday in the trial of 23-year-old Jabreeh Davis-Martin. He is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Jodie Henderson, a member of the Army National Guard.

Authorities say Davis-Martin attacked the veteran after being told by a third party that Henderson said he loved Davis-Martin romantically.

Henderson was found in January 2016 lying in the street near a home that Davis-Martin shared with his mother. He died of multiple blunt-force and chop injuries.

Witnesses have told police that Davis-Martin bragged about the incident afterward and used an anti-gay slur when referring to Henderson.

Davis-Martin wasn’t charged with a hate crime because Indiana doesn’t have a hate crime law.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.