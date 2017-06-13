TOTW: Bishop Dwenger Boys Golf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger is going back to state – with almost an entirely new team.

The Saints only have one player – Luke Miller – that played at state last year. With all five scores in the 70’s and a total of 298, they earned the impressive regional victory and we’re proud to honor the Saints as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

This year marks Dwenger’s sixth consecutive appearance at state after finishing fourth each of the last two years.

They play at Prairie View Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.