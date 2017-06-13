San Francisco marks 50 years since legendary Summer of Love

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary “Summer of Love,” when throngs of American youth descended on the city to join a cultural revolution.

The city is celebrating the cultural event with museum exhibits, music and film festivals, Summer of Love-inspired dance parties and lecture panels. Hotels are offering discount packages that include “psychedelic cocktails,” ”Love Bus” tours, tie-dyed tote bags and bubble wands.

For rock icons and former hippies who were there, the anniversary offers a chance to take stock of their role in history. It also highlights how San Francisco has changed over the years.

This week also marks 50 years since the Monterey International Pop Festival south of San Francisco. The three-day event was a centerpiece of the “Summer of Love” and paved the way for today’s popular festivals.

