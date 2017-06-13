Report: Indiana kids faring better economically

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An annual report says the economic well-being of children living in Indiana is better than that of kids in neighboring states.

The national 2017 Kids Count Data Book released Tuesday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation says the economic well-being of Indiana children jumped five spots to 19th in the nation in the past year. That compares with Ohio at 22nd in the nation; Illinois, 25th; Michigan, 31st; and Kentucky, 39th.

However, the report says that when it comes to the overall well-being of children, ranks Indiana 28th in the nation.

The report measures child well-being in four areas: family and community, economic, education and health. Indiana ranks 31st in the nation in the family and community area, 35th in health and 14th in education.

