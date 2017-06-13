Police: Man admits to stealing from coin machines

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing money from multiple coin machines located at laundromats and car washes last month.

According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, detectives were contacted on May 30 after the Milford Police Department received a report of a theft from a coin machine at the Hometown Laundry. A surveillance camera had captured video of a man breaking into the coin machines and stealing money. They established Mychal David Loper as a suspect and learned he was being held on the Kosciusko County Jail on an unrelated failure to appear warrant.

During an interview with detectives, Loper admitted to his involvement with the Milford theft, along with four additional thefts from coin operated machines at laundromats and car washes in the Warsaw area. Loper also provided information to officers that he had stolen a pair of bolt cutters from the Nappanee Ace Hardware in order to vandalize and steal money from the coin machines at a laundromat in Nappanee, Indiana.

Detectives are still currently investigating the possibility that Loper might have been involved in other similar crimes prior to his arrest.