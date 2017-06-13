North Side grad Zach McKinstry promoted to Double-A by Dodgers

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (WANE) – North Side graduate Zach McKinstry recently made a jump, getting promoted from High-A Rancho Cucamonga to Double-A Tulsa in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system.

An infielder, McKinstry has played in four games for Tulsa. He’s 0-for-8 but has drawn three walks.

The former Central Michigan standout played 33 games for Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .256 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI.

He started the season at Low-A Great Lakes, where he hit .308 with 1 home run with an on-base percentage of .478 in 17 games.

McKinstry was drafted last summer in the 33rd round by the Dodgers after his sophomore season at CMU.