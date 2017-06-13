Monitoring Wednesday’s chance for severe weather

Active weather was a big topic for today as we had a few severe thunderstorm warnings impact locations in our viewing area. The heat and humidity helped fuel the storms that came through earlier this afternoon. Tomorrow’s story is much of the same, but we will have more help from the atmosphere which will aid in the heightened potential for severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center put us under a slight risk for tomorrow for the possibility of seeing severe storms. What this means is that we have enough key ingredients in the atmosphere working in our favor to allow some of the storms that roll through to meet the severe criteria. In order for a storm to be considered severe, it needs to meet at least one of the following:

Hail 1 inch in diameter or larger

Wind speeds greater than 58 mph

Tornado or funnel cloud

Some of the key factors for tomorrow will be the amount of cloud cover we see across our area especially into the afternoon hours. After the first round of showers and storms make their way through northern Indiana during the morning, cloud cover is expected to decrease across the area, which will allow for more peeks of sun into the afternoon. The more sunshine we see, the more fuel it will add to the storms that roll through late tomorrow afternoon and during the evening hours. We also have a cold front moving through which is going to be the forcing that helps to maintain storm development throughout the day and into the evening.

The threats we are more concerned with being an issue for our area are damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, hail up to a quarter in size, and heavy rain. The risk for tornadoes tomorrow is low, but when you are talking severe weather, it’s not zero, but again the probability is low. We will keep you updated as the potential for flash flooding across our viewing area becomes a possibility heading into Wednesday night.

Written by: Erika Goshorn (Weather Intern)