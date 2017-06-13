Indiana State Fair announces 3rd set of free concerts

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Another six shows have been announced for the Indiana State Fair which takes place from August 4 to 20 in Indianapolis.

The six additional shows include:

Hotel California “A Salute to The Eagles” with The Gordon Bonham Blues Band, and Terry Lee & the Rockaboogie Band – Saturday, August 5

Hispanic Music Festival headlined by Chicas Roland and Carmen Jara – Sunday, August 6

Here Come the Mummies with Hero Jr., and Four Star Edition – U.S. Navy Band – Saturday, August 12

Contemporary Christian Music Festival headlined by Danny Gokey with Echoboy, Building Nations, and Jester – Sunday, August 13

Pepsi Indiana Music Festival featuring The Why Store, The Easthills, Bigfoot Yancey, and Against The Clocks – Saturday, August 19

Gospel Music Festival headlined by Anthony Brown and Kierra Sheard, presented by WTLC AM & FM – Sunday, August 20

Purchase of an Indiana State Fair ticket allows for general admission to the Chevrolet Silverado Free Stage concert seating area. No seats can be reserved unless otherwise specified. For more information, visit IndianaStateFair.com .