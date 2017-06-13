Indiana man chases home invasion suspects, exchanges gunfire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a northern Indiana man jumped into his car and chased three men after they entered his home in the middle of the night.

Lafayette police say the man exchanged gunfire with the three suspects, who fled on foot after the stolen car they were driving blew a tire during that pursuit.

Lt. Brian Gossard tells WLFI-TV no one was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

He says the homeowner chased the men from his house with a gun early Sunday after they walked inside. He pursued them in his car through the town of Shadeland and then back toward Lafayette before his car ran out of gas.

The suspects fled on foot after their car blew a tire a few miles away. They remained at large Tuesday.

