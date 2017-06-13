Hawaii official: Ruling shows US system works

SEATTLE (AP) — Hawaii’s Attorney General Doug Chin says a ruling that upholds the blocking of President Donald Trump’s travel ban shows why the country has three branches of government.

Chin says the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Monday is everything high school students learn in social studies coming into play the way it should.

The three-judge panel of the court upheld a lower court decision and said Trump violated U.S. immigration law with the ban.

Chin says this ruling, along with previous ones blocking a travel ban, shows there are checks and balances to keep the president from doing whatever he wants.

Chin says he expects Hawaii’s lawsuit challenging the travel ban to go to the U.S. Supreme Court along with a similar ruling by another appeals court.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the ban is necessary to protect national security.

