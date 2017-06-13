Gas station shooting leaves man critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was critically hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:15 a.m. at Get 2 Go in the 400 block of Spring Street.

Police on the scene told NewsChannel 15 a man was pumping gas at the station when two vehicles pulled up. People in the cars opened fire.

The man then ran inside the store as the suspect vehicles fled. A woman in the car was not hurt.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

A car matching the description was spotted by a state trooper a short distance away on Cortland Av. Police questioned someone connected to that car.

The incident is under investigation.