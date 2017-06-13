Firefighter hospitalized after house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A firefighter was taken to a hospital after fire broke out at a south-side home.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 200 block of Killea Street, at Harrison Street near Williams Park, on a report of a house fire.

A ladder truck was at the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the home.

The fire was considered under controlled around 4:15 p.m.

No residents were injured. One firefighter was taken away from the scene to a hospital. It’s not clear why.

A fire official told NewsChannel 15 the biggest issue firefighters were facing at the fire was the heat. He said firefighters were being rotated in and out.