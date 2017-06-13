Deliberations resume in police officer’s manslaughter trial

By Published:
This still image taken from video by Diamond Reynolds shows a police officer pointing a gun at her boyfriend, Philando Castile, during a traffic stop on Wednesday, July 6, 2016 in Falcon Heights, Minn. The officer shot Castile, and Reynolds apparently livestreamed the aftermath on Facebook from the passenger seat. As the video and word of the shooting spread, scores of people gathered at the scene and outside the hospital where Castile died. (Diamond Reynolds via AP)

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jurors resume deliberations Tuesday in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist seconds after the man informed him he was carrying a gun.

Deliberations began after closing arguments Monday in the trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo (yeh-RON’-ih-moh) Yanez, who’s charged in the July death of Philando Castile. Yanez shot him seconds after Castile volunteered during a traffic stop that he was carrying a firearm.

The defense argued that the use of deadly force was justified because the offer saw Castile going for his gun and that Castile disobeyed his instructions.

Prosecutors countered that Yanez never saw the gun and had plenty of options short of shooting the 32-year-old school cafeteria worker, who they say was never a threat and had a gun permit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts