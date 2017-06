NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) Police in New Haven are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Dollar General in New Haven.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Dollar General store at 425 S.R. 930 on a report of an attempted armed robbery. Dispatchers would only confirm the call and the time.

One police vehicle could be seen in front of the store. A Fort Wayne Police squad car was also on the property.