Local teams struggle during first round of boys state golf tournament

CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Mother Nature may have been the big winner when it comes to the first round of the 81st boys golf state tournament, as two weather delays – one lasting an hour and 10 minutes, the other an hour and 42 minutes – slowed play at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Locally, Homestead posted the lowest score as the Spartans are +27 and sit in 10th place. Bishop Dwenger is 12th at +33 while Carroll is 15th at +48.

Carmel currently leads all teams at -2 for for the tournament. Center Grove is second at +4.

Individually, Homestead’s Austin Render carded the best first round – he’s tied for 26th at +4. Canterbury’s Michael Brothers and Luke Miller of Bishop Dwenger are both tied for 34th at +5. Homestead’s Garrett Willis is tied for 43rd at +6 to round out the local golfers in the top 50.

Westfield’s Noah Shanteau leads all golfers at -3 with Perry Meridian’s Nick Osterburg just one stroke back at -2.

The second and final round of the state tournament is set for tomorrow.