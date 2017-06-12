Woodson inducted into Indiana Football Hall of Fame

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday the legendary Rod Woodson added another impressive line to his already long resume, as the Snider High School grad was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place at a banquet in the Purdue Memorial Union.

Woodson, who played for the Boilermakers, spent 17 seasons in the NFL. He was inducted in to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Purdue Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003.

Woodson is currently the cornerbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders.