FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power is working to restore power for over 2,000 customers. According to the company’s website, the power went out around 5 p.m. Monday.

The outages are West of Lafayette Street and East of Foster Park Golf Course. It ranges from West Rudisill Blvd. to just South of Bishop Luers High School.

I&M officials said crews are working to fix the problem and figure out the cause. The company does not have an estimated restoration time.