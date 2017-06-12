Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, two arrested

Mug shots (L to R) of Keytron Liston and Maverick Davis provided by the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon after the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a home located in the 2500 block of South Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne.

During the search, detectives found over a pound of marijuana, digital scales, 2.3 grams of cocaine, oxycodone, a .357 revolver with ammunition and $2386 in cash.

Maverick Davis faces charges of dealing marijuana, maintaining a common nuiscance, possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.

Keytron Liston faces a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

